WATERTOWN — Local activist Patricia A. Whalen was upset when tenants of a Factory Street building were forced out of their homes last summer when the city shut it down for code violations.
Mrs. Whalen, who has worked on getting a traffic light at a busy Arsenal Street intersection, is now trying to help the community’s homeless.
“They’re humans, too,” she told the City Council on Monday night.
She hopes to create a homeless shelter in Watertown, and she’s started raising money for her efforts.
In recent years, Mrs. Whalen has attended City Council meetings lobbying for a shelter to open in the city.
She donated the first $200 of her own money for the project.
She’s arranged for the Northern New York Community Foundation to start taking donations for the cause. The local Hannaford supermarket also will be raising money for the project in January.
She’s also working with a number of other organizations to get on board, and she’s challenging members of the City Council to match her donation.
She first became interested in helping the homeless when she lived in California decades ago through a council of churches working on the problem, she said.
“I’ve been doing it practically all of my life,” she said.
Over the years, she’s gotten involved in other causes. She successfully lobbied the city to install a traffic light on Arsenal Street, near Lachenauer Plaza, after she was struck by a pickup truck two years ago.
She also got people involved in solving a bedbug crisis in the city a few years back.
