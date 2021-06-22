WATERTOWN — Tuesday was a relatively slow day for election workers across Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.
Election officials in the three counties said voter turnout was about average for an off-year primary election, but compared to the massive turnout in 2020, Tuesday felt quiet.
“Coming off a presidential year, today seems slow,” said Jennie H. Bacon, Democratic election commissioner in St. Lawrence County.
Officials in Jefferson and Lewis counties agreed, although both were also handling a relatively unusual case of three Republican Party primaries for their respective county legislatures.
Jude R. Seymour, Republican election commissioner for Jefferson County, said there are a few more races to handle this year than usual, largely due to the county Board of Legislators primaries. But those races, and the smaller primaries in towns and villages across the county, tend to be small with only a few hundred voters at most.
A new state law could make those small primaries much more onerous to count. Mr. Seymour said the state passed legislation requiring local Board of Elections to hand count any elections with a winning margin of 20 votes or fewer.
“I looked it up the other day to see how much it’s going to screw up these little tiny primaries we have,” he said.
Jefferson County is hosting entirely Republican Party primaries this year, except for the non-partisan city of Watertown primaries. In some small towns, those party-specific elections can have 20 voters total.
Ultimately, Mr. Seymour said he expects the Jefferson County Board of Elections will be able to publish unofficial election results at the same time, as those are pulled from the voting machines themselves. But official results will take longer, because Mr. Seymour expects a large number of races will have to be counted by hand this year.
“The margin is too small,” Mr. Seymour said. “I understand wanting to count close elections, but when you’re talking about 20 votes, and 20 votes is all that’s going to happen, it means an automatic recount for these smaller municipalities.”
Mr. Seymour said he hopes the state will change the law to allow them to recount with alternative computer systems instead. He said computers are now always more accurate than a hand count can be.
“Either we’re trusting Dominion machines or we’re not trusting Dominion machines,” he said. “Humans counting after computers, it’s just not going to make it more accurate. It’ll make it less accurate and take more time.”
Ann Nortz, Republican election commissioner for Lewis County, said the county Board of Elections has worked the hand recounts into their own timeline and said she doesn’t expect it to make a big impact on the time it will take to declare the official results.
Tuesday was the first wide-scale election to occur since the presidential election of 2020, which led to former President Donald J. Trump challenging the American election system and its integrity.
Election officials across the county affirmed that the results of the 2020 election were accurate and no wide-scale fraud occurred, but a large percentage of Americans — one-third of Americans, according to a recent Monmouth University poll — believe the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Mr. Seymour and Michelle LaFave, Jefferson County Democratic election commissioner, both said they haven’t heard of many people concerned with Jefferson County’s election integrity, but the integrity of other states like Arizona, Pennsylvania or Georgia.
Both Mr. Seymour and Ms. LaFave said they have an open invitation extended to any Jefferson County resident who has concerns about the voting process in the county. They’re welcome to call the office, or attend the county’s poll inspector training program to see each step in the voting and counting process.
“If you have an issue with the Dominion voting machines we use, come to our training and we will teach you how the machines work,” Mr. Seymour said. “We will teach you how the machines work. We’ve got nothing to hide.”
Mr. Seymour said that overall, he’s just hoping the results of each election will be clear cut on election night. He recalled the 2019 Watertown mayoral primary, where he and former Democratic elections commissioner, Babette Hall, couldn’t agree on an interpretation of a city law that lays out the rules for its non-partisan elections. A tie between two candidates for second place led to a months-long legal battle and a significant amount of public backlash against the Board of Elections.
Mr. Seymour said his hope is for few to no close races, and no ties, especially not in the two Watertown City Council primaries.
Ms. LaFave said she wants to see more people vote in these local elections, which are typically the most poorly attended elections of all.
“I just want people to come out and vote,” she said. “I can’t say it enough. It’s really important. I just hope people take advantage of this. Come out and vote.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.