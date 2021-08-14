LOWVILLE — Lowville residents will have a chance to speak their minds about a draft local law that, if passed, would dissolve the village court into the town court system.
The hearing will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the village’s Bostwick Street offices as part of the village board’s monthly meeting.
Mayor Joseph Beagle said that discussions to dissolve the local court began under his predecessor and were continued earlier this year.
The significantly lower revenue from traffic tickets to cover the court’s costs resulting from the district attorney’s use of the traffic diversion program is the primary driver for court dissolution, according to Mayor Beagle.
The traffic diversion program allows people to take an online course similar to Defensive Driving in order to reduce their charges and related fees or points on their licenses. No portion of the fees paid through this program go to the municipality where the tickets were issued, as was historically the case.
Pandemic-related financial impacts that are expected to continue and the constantly changing demands of state court reform have also contributed to the call for change, the mayor said.
According to information provided by Trustee Dan Solomon to the mayor and the board, the court has been operating at an increasing loss since 2018, culminating in the court’s operating cost being $52,000 less than revenue from June 2018 to January this year.
One of the reasons the discussion about ending the village’s court didn’t go further in the past is because under state law, a village court can only be dissolved if the village justice office is vacant or at the end the term.
The current justice, Jennifer Scordo, will finish her term on March 31.
“If it’s not this year, it will be another four years,” Mr. Beagle said. “Doing it now, at least people will know that they don’t need to get in their petitions to run for office or to take the time or spend the money to campaign. It also gives the Town a chance to budget for the change.”
Mr. Beagle said the local law may be passed on Wednesday, depending on what feedback they get from the community in the hearing and the thoughts of the board members.
If it does pass, residents will have 30 days to collect signatures and file a petition for a referendum on the law to be part of the November voting process.
The state’s Uniform Court System provides an online Justice Court manual that details the process of dissolving a village court and transitioning cases to the town court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.