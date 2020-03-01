MALONE — The Village Board will seek a professional estimate of the cost of building a new Department of Public Works garage on village-owned land behind the wastewater treatment plant.
The board voted last week to authorize engineering company AES Northeast to seek a cost estimate to construct a roughly 8,000-square-foot building. A preliminary estimate of the project, which also includes building a fueling station and installing utilities at the site, is roughly $4.4 million.
That cost is “certainly not where you wanted to be,” said Nate Bull, director of the building systems division of AES. However, several other options explored by the village — some more expensive, others less — have largely been rejected as not meeting the village’s financial or physical space needs.
Officials have been looking into possible replacements for the current DPW building since the structure was damaged in a wind storm two years ago. Alteratives have included rebuilding the existing facility on College Avenue, purchasing and renovating a privately owned building just to the west of the existing garage or the former Valco furniture factory on Creighton Road and several options for the wastewater plant property on Lane Street.
But all of those proposals were rejected, either because of their projected costs or their failure to meet the village’s needs. After two years, it is time for the village to make a decision and move forward, said Mayor Andrea Dumas.
“I think we’ve beaten this to death,” she said.
The most recent plan involves the construction of an 8,010-square-foot building that would include space for vehicle maintenance, a truck-washing station, administrative offices, storage space and parking for part of the village’s truck fleet. The remainder of the village fleet would be stored outdoors on a parking pad near the new building.
The project would also involve the construction of a fuel-dispensing station with a canopy that would serve both the DPW and the village Police Department and the installation of the necessary water, sewer and electrical lines to serve the new facilities. It does not include the construction of a new salt storage facility, which the village also needs. That project could be done during a second phase of the garage construction, according to a plan of the work distributed to village trustees.
Representatives of AES and the Development Authority of the North Country, which is providing consulting services for the village on the project, noted that the cost of the project could be reduced somewhat if village crews were able to do some of the work, but Dumas said the department is currently understaffed and would be unlikely to be able to contribute much without taking time away from the regular duties, including plowing streets in the winter and repairing them in the summer.
DANC Director of Engineering Carrie Tuttle also suggested shared services provided by Franklin County and the town of Malone could help cut some of the village’s costs.
Bull said it would take several weeks to get the estimate, and that construction on the site — if approved — would be unlikely to begin until at least next year.
