Mask, vax mandate for businesses ends

NEW YORK — The state’s face mask or COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people to enter businesses will end Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, announcing during a pandemic briefing she will not extend the December mandate implemented in the early threat of the omicron variant.
Face masks continue to be required in health settings, adult-care facilties, nursing homes, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, domestic shelters and public transportation.
“Thank you to the business owners — it wasn’t easy,” Hochul said Wednesday in her Manhattan office. “Because of them, we are able to lift this at this time.”
The state’s school mask mandate remains in effect for any person who enters a district building. Officials will review the requirement the first week of March after students return from break Feb. 28.
The state’s coronavirus infection rate reduced to 4.32% after cresting at 23% in early January following the winter surge and the fewest hospitalizations since the day after Christmas.
The Health Department issued the order requiring any person over age 2 who enters a state establishment must wear a face mask or present proof of their coronavirus vaccination in mid-December.
National Federation of Independent Business state Director Ashley Ranslow praised the mandate’s lift to help small businesses and local communities.
“Gov. Hochul’s announcement that the indoor mask or vaccine mandate will be lifted is necessary and prudent as other states, including our neighboring states, are easing restrictions and finding a way back to normal,” Ranslow said in a statement, noting ongoing hardships for small businesses such as shutdowns, restrictions and disruptions.
“With the absence of federal assistance and relief, significant labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and rampant inflation, small businesses still face a great deal of uncertainty and no shortage of trials ahead,” she added. “Today’s announcement is hopefully the end of COVID-related business restrictions and the beginning of Main Street’s economic revival and the revitalization of small businesses and local jobs.”
Check back for more details on this developing story.
