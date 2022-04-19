WATERTOWN — As of Tuesday, CitiBus will no longer enforce mask-wearing on its buses.
CitiBus made the announcement after a Florida judge ruled it was unlawful to make people wear masks on transportation systems, vacating the nationwide order.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that orders requiring masks on public transportation would no longer be enforced, although both agencies recommended their continued use.
