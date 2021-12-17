WATERTOWN — Anyone entering City Hall must wear a mask, as required by new masking regulations imposed by the state.
That includes anyone who attends City Council meetings, starting on Monday night. They will have to wear a mask at all times during meetings.
City staff and visitors will be required to wear a face covering while they are in City Hall.
“It has everything to do with the state requirements,” Mr. Mix said.
The city could have opted instead for people to show proof that they are vaccinated, but decided to follow the masking requirement, he said.
The state’s masking requirement went into effect this past Monday.
Governor Kathy Hochul decided to require masks because COVID-19 cases have been surging with the Delta and Omicron variants.
As the result of the surge, masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.
Except for council and other public meetings, the public has not been able to enter City Hall without an appointment since the pandemic began last winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.