MASSENA — Town of Massena residents who planned on paying their 2022 town and county taxes in person will have to use an alternative method.
Taya Pryce, the town’s receiver of taxes and assessment, said Wednesday that the office window in the town hall, where payments have been accepted, has been temporarily closed to the public.
She said the move was made to reduce foot traffic in the town hall and as a safety precaution due to the ongoing pandemic.
Anyone who wants to make a tax payment will need to use a check or money order. Ms. Pryce said no cash payments can be accepted until the office window reopens.
Payments can be mailed to the town at 60 Main St., Massena, N.Y. 13662. They can also be placed in the town’s night drop box located in front of the town hall. Envelopes will be on the town hall front door for the convenience of taxpayers.
In addition, tax bills can be paid electronically on www.taxlookup.net.
“The town apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause,” Ms. Pryce said.
For more information, contact Ms. Pryce at 315-769-7109.
The move comes a day after new records were set for the daily count of COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 250 new cases Tuesday, for a total of 18,356. Eighteen people were hospitalized, up from four on Monday. The county has had 159 residents die due to COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 350 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 16,064. Hospitalizations rose by two from Monday, to 20. The county has experienced 146 deaths.
Lewis County reported 77 new positive cases, bringing the total to 4,685. Ten people were hospitalized, one more than Monday, and the county reported one new COVID-19 death.
The high case counts continued Wednesday, with 234 new infections logged in St. Lawrence County, and 321 and 93 infections recorded in Jefferson and Lewis counties, respectively.
