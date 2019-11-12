WATERTOWN — Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. has been named the new civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for New York, succeeding F. Anthony Keating, who has held the position for more than two decades.
Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes announced the appointment on Tuesday after receiving notification from the office of the Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army Office of the Administrative Assistant.
“He was selected from a slate of very talented, selfless servants who all commit countless hours to the Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division community,” Maj. Gen. Mennes said.
Mr. Keating, after more than two decades of steadfast support, will continue to serve the community as CASA Emeritus for New York in the northern region, Gen. Mennes said.
The general thanked Mr. Keating for the “incredible service” that he gave to Fort Drum soldiers, their families and to the community.
“He is an inspiration to us all,” Gen. Mennes said. “We are indeed fortunate to have the north country’s finest serving our team.”
He also is pleased that Mayor Butler is joining the team as the new civilian aide.
Mayor Butler, a lifelong resident of Watertown, previously served on City Council for eight years before being elected as mayor four years ago. He decided not to seek a second term and will leave office Dec. 31, replaced by Jeffrey Smith.
Mayor Butler, who’s been active in the community while serving with several local organizations, has a 22-year career as a financial consultant at Community Investment Services.
He has a bachelor of arts degree in economics from St. Lawrence and a master’s in business degree from LeMoyne College.
He joins other civilian aides, Steve Castleton and Dr. Pamela Newman, both of the southern region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.