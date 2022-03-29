WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith is calling for an investigation into allegations made by Councilman Cliff G. Olney III that he was targeted by police for his driving while intoxicated arrests more than 20 years ago.
Councilman Olney made the allegations during a March 11 appearance on former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham’s Hotline radio show.
Mayor Smith has instructed City Manager Kenneth A. Mix to direct the Watertown Police Department to conduct an internal investigation into Councilman Olney’s allegations that he was targeted by police, falsely arrested and that police falsified evidence against him.
During the March 21 City Council meeting, Mayor Smith said the allegations were “rather disturbing and concerning.”
“That should be looked into and substantiated thoroughly,” the mayor said. “I think it should be investigated.”
He called for Police Chief Charles P. Donoghue to conduct the internal investigation, even though “he was not chief at the time.”
Mayor Smith said he could not believe it happened the way that the councilman described.
On Tuesday, Mayor Smith repeated his concerns about what the councilman said on the radio, saying that it’s concerning whether the accusations are true or not.
If they are not true, then “you have a sitting councilman saying the police department is corrupt,” he said.
On Monday, Mr. Mix said he has not started an investigation and has not talked to the mayor about it.
“We’ll discuss it,” Mr. Mix said.
On Tuesday, Councilman Olney didn’t back down from his statements on the Hotline show.
Councilman Olney also accused the mayor of bringing the matter up as a way to continue their ongoing feud since he ran for council in the fall.
“It was brought up for something that happened 24 years ago,” Councilman Olney said. “It was a dig at me.”
Councilman Olney said he has no animosity against the current police department or Chief Donoghue.
The councilman accused the mayor of trying to put a wedge between him and the police department.
“I have a good relationship with the police department and officers,” Councilman Olney said, adding that he appreciates the professionalism of the department.
The councilman made the comments on the radio show after the discussion turned to his allegations that city employees were given a directive not to talk to him about city issues. Councilman Olney believes it was Mayor Smith who gave the directive about city employees, since City Attorney Robert J. Slye and Mr. Mix have said it wasn’t them.
As he had done during the March 21 council meeting, Mayor Smith again denied that he gave a directive to city employees.
Councilman Olney said he intends to introduce a resolution that will give staff permission to talk to council members.
The two political adversaries have been sniping back and forth on several city issues since Councilman Olney took office Jan. 1.
Mayor Smith dismissed that he and the councilman are entangled in a feud, adding that they just disagree on issues.
He asked for the investigation only after Councilman Olney talked about it with former Mayor Graham.
“It’s not (about) something that happened 24 years ago, but what he said three weeks ago,” the mayor said.
According to Times archives, Mr. Olney was charged with DWI six times from 1988 to 2008, including four times over a 20-month period from 1998 to 1999.
He has readily admitted he made mistakes in his life and that he made the decision about 12 years ago to no longer drink alcohol.
