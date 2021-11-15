WATERTOWN — City Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith remain at odds over how he handled negotiations over a water deal with the town of Pamelia.
Before City Council unanimously approved the deal on Monday night, Mayor Smith denied that he kept information from council about the talks with Pamelia about the water agreement associated with its $17 million water project.
He also denied that he tried to bully Pamelia officials during the talks, adding that he thought the discussions went smoothly.
“The city walked away with a much better deal,” he said.
But Councilwoman Ruggiero thanked John Condino, an engineer with Barton and Loguidice who’s working on the project with Pamelia, for letting her know what was going on with the mayor’s discussions with Pamelia when she ran into him at a public function. Otherwise, she said, she wouldn’t have known about the talks.
Pamelia officials attended two council work sessions about the proposed water deal, one time last October when the mayor said he wasn’t interested in a deal and then last February.
“I thought that was the end of the discussion,” she said, adding Mr. Condino explained the water project to her when they met.
“I thought that was very helpful,” she said.
But Mayor Smith said the talks began in June after Pamelia Supervisor Scott Allen called him about talking about it.
Last month, council members Ruggiero and Leonard G. Spaziani accused the mayor of meeting secretly with Pamelia officials. It became a campaign issue during this fall’s council election.
During Monday’s meeting, the mayor asked Mr. Condino how the negotiations went.
“Very well,” Mr. Condino responded.
Pamelia officials had been anticipating the agreement for a couple of years.
Under the agreement, Pamelia will be paying a higher rate and will be getting more water.
The agreement calls for Pamelia to pay a 120% outside fee, rather than the 100% fee for users within the city that the town has been paying.
The city will receive a minimum of $53,786.40 per year, with Pamelia paying a guaranteed payment equal to the cost of 3,000 cubic feet of water per day, regardless of actual use.
The new contract will provide more water to the town for 330 additional customers, some of whom have been having troubles with their wells.
The expansion will connect to a business park that Purcell Construction has planned near the F.X. Caprara Honda dealership and snake its way through several roads off Route 37. They include Bush, Plank and Hinds roads and Route 342.
When Pamelia officials first approached the city about the water agreement, Mayor Smith told them that he was only interested in annexing Pamelia property because the city would not benefit from it.
