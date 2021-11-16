WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith plans to go on a ride along Wednesday night with wildlife biologists when they conduct another round of the city’s crow-hazing efforts.
Wildlife biologists from the city’s crow-hazing consultant, Loomacres Wildlife Management, will be on their second consecutive night of hazing, after a first round last month.
Mayor Smith, who’s been vocal about the city doing more to get rid of the crows, hopes to learn more about what the wildlife biologists do when they try to move the flocks out of the city.
City planner Geoffrey M. Urda, who arranges the crow-hazing efforts with Loomacres, said he learned from his ride-along how the wildlife biologists break up bigger flocks into smaller ones and then continue to harass them.
“I learned a lot about their strategy in what they do,” Mr. Urda said, adding that Mayor Smith should as well.
The harassment methods used to disperse crows include pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices.
Several of these methods produce loud noises and flashing lights, similar to sirens and fireworks, that will frighten the birds and may be heard or observed by city residents.
Public works employees also plan to conduct hazing efforts this winter. The city intends to purchase equipment from Loomacres that the employees will use, Mr. Urda said.
For the last several years, crows have roosted in trees in and around downtown. At Monday night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Smith said he noticed the trees behind City Hall and Flower Memorial Library were full of the pesky birds.
City officials have expressed concerns about the damage that crows cause on downtown buildings and the health concerns the birds’ droppings pose.
Mr. Urda encourages residents to provide the locations, estimated sizes, dates and times of crow flock sightings in their neighborhoods.
Loomacres receives real-time updates whenever its online reporting system receives a report, so sightings reported on harassment nights are especially valuable to their efforts. Loomacres relies on these reports to identify major roost locations and strategically target those parts of the city.
To use Loomacres’ online reporting system and report a crow sighting, visit www.airportwildlife.com/crows.php. The link is also available on the city Planning Department’s Facebook page.
Citizens also can call Loomacres’ toll-free number at 1-800-243-1462 and leave a voicemail detailing their report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.