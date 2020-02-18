WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith would like to use a federal program to add a School Resource Officer in the Watertown City School District.
He also has proposed setting aside some money from the federal program — called the Community Development Block Grant — to get police officers to walk the beat along Public Square and other low- to mid-income neighborhoods.
The discussion came up during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The city’s Planning Department is asking input from residents in the planning process for the coming year’s CDBG program. On Tuesday night, council members set a public hearing for 7:30 p.m. March 16.
But Mayor Smith also asked the Planning Department to see if the federal Housing and Urban Development, which runs the program, would allow the city to use some of the funding for community policing.
Senior Planner Jennifer Voss told the mayor that HUD might not allow for CDBG funding for a school resource officer because the city schools are not located in low- or moderate-income neighborhoods.
The city already provides the School Resource Officer program for the school district.
“It’s just doing something differently,” the mayor said.
As for the police foot patrols, the police department would have to prove to HUD how the CDBG funding would directly help low- and moderate-income residents. Council members informally agreed that the two proposals are something that the city should pursue.
Police Chief Charles P, “Chip” Donoghue was asked about the proposals.
“I don’t know,” he said. “This is the first I’m hearing about it.”
As an entitlement program, the city receives about $915,000 for its CDBG efforts.
The city typically uses the funding to improve rental housing and owner-occupant homes, install handicapped-accessible ramps along city sidewalks and pay for homeless assistance, building demolition, other sidewalk repairs and assisting the city school district’s student food backpack program.
The city must submit an annual action plan to HUD in May.
