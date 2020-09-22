On Tuesday, Representative Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was endorsed for re-election by the former Secretary of the Army and north country representative, John M. McHugh.
Mr. McHugh served as the Representative for the north country from 1993 to 2009. During that time, he was a member of the House Armed Services Committee and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, two committees on which Rep. Stefanik now sits.
“(Elise Stefanik’s) leadership as a senior member of the Armed Services Committee, to counter foreign aggression from China and Russia, along with her prioritization of force protection and military readiness has made our troops at Fort Drum safer and better prepared,” Mr. McHugh said. “Her focus on military families and spousal support has made our community stronger and makes her the clear choice for re-election to continue serving the north country.”
In his statement, Mr. McHugh also lauded Rep. Stefanik for her hand in designating Fort Drum as the preferred site for the East Coast Missile Defense Site, a project that was initiated by Mr. McHugh during his time in Congress.
