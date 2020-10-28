Judge Rory A. McMahon is running for election to one of two open state Supreme Court seats in the Fifth Judicial District, on the Democratic and Conservative Party lines.
The district covers Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties, and justices typically hear cases in their county of residence, regardless of the seat they are filling, although that’s been subject to change in other judicial districts.
Judge McMahon lives and works in Syracuse, meaning he would typically hear cases in Onondaga County. Both he and Michael F. Young, his Republican opponent, are running for a seat vacated by a Syracuse-based judge.
Judge McMahon graduated from Corcoran High School in Syracuse in 1988, and went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in mass communication from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1992. In 1996, Judge McMahon received his Juris Doctor from Syracuse University’s College of Law.
Judge McMahon became an assistant district attorney for Onondaga County after graduating in 1996, where he served in the felony crimes unit. In a prepared statement, Judge McMahon said he was appointed to the Special Victims Unit, where he saw many cases of child abuse. He said the pain and agony he witnessed while in the SVU lead him to work with his family, Dr. Ann Botash and Martha Ryan to start the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center, which continues to be Syracuse’s only child advocacy center today.
In 2001, he left the district attorney’s office to work in a private practice.
From 2001 to 2006, Judge McMahon worked as a trial lawyer in the Law Office of Robert A. Durr, trying both criminal and civil cases.
In 2002, Judge McMahon also took on a position as the Third District Common Councilor for the City of Syracuse, and was chairman of the city’s RFP committee, where the city sought and decided on bids for services from companies who wished to do business with the city. In a prepared statement, Judge McMahon said he left that position to care for his two children, who had just been born within two years of one another.
In 2006, Judge McMahon took a position as corporation counsel for the city of Syracuse, where he led the city’s initiative to prosecute delinquent landlords. That project was intended to improve housing conditions for renters in the city of Syracuse. He left that position in 2009. In 2010, Judge McMahon took the position of commissioner of aviation for Hancock International Airport. He left that position after a year, in 2011, when he became a City Court judge.
From 2011 to now, Judge McMahon has served as a justice for the Syracuse City Court. There, he started an opioid court in order to address the opioid epidemic plaguing Syracuse. He was also appointed as acting County Court judge, where he oversees many felony trials. Recently, Judge McMahon has also taken on the additional position of Family Court justice after the abrupt retirement of a former justice.
“I grew up as the youngest of seven boys in the city of Syracuse,” Judge McMahon said. “Our family did not have much, but we were instilled with an ethic for hard work. I started working delivering papers at a young age, and continued to work hard with every position I have held since then. I promise that I will continue this hard work as a Supreme Court judge.”
