WATERTOWN — Due to mechanical issues, Watertown CitiBus will be operating on a modified schedule, effective immediately.
CitiBus will combine its Route B Arsenal–Mall and Route C2 Coffeen–JCC.
This modification will result in a reduction by one-half the number of scheduled daily pick-ups and drop-offs for those routes, increasing the times between locations from 40 minutes to 80 minutes.
The times that CitiBus will be departing the Arcade Street Transfer Station are:
Departing Transfer Station a.m.: 7:40 a.m.; 9 a.m.; 10:20 a.m. (first departure time on Saturday); and 11:40 a.m.
Departing Transfer Station p.m.: 1 p.m.; 2:20 p.m.; 3:40 p.m. and 5 p.m.
