On Wednesday, the state Department of Labor announced the planned increases to the minimum wage for workers in upstate New York, Long Island and Westchester County will be moving forward, despite calls to pause.
In upstate New York, the minimum wage will increase by 70 cents on Dec. 31, from $11.80 per hour to $12.50. In Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will increase by $1, from $13 per hour to $14 per hour.
In New York City, employers with more than 10 employees had their minimum wage increased to $15 by the end of 2018, and those with fewer than 10 employees had it set to $15 at the end of 2019.
While Long Island and Westchester County are set to reach the $15 per hour mark by December 2021, increases for the rest of the state do not have set timeframes to achieve that mark.
According to the Department of Labor, increases for upstate are decided based on an annual review of the increase’s impact on local economies.
While the increase to the minimum wage has been championed by state Democratic leaders, state Republicans — especially those who represent upstate New York — have been opposed to the increases.
On Dec. 9, state Senate Minority Leader Robert G. Ortt, R-North Towanda, led 11 other state Senate Republicans, including state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, in a letter asking Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to pause the increases, in light of the ongoing challenges many businesses are facing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We believe that any increase to the minimum wage would have great and far-reaching consequences for businesses that are only barely staying afloat in the current state of this pandemic,” Sen. Ortt wrote.
The letter details how, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, 90% of small businesses nationwide that received Paycheck Protection Program loans to pay their workers during the start of the pandemic have already used all of their allotted funds.
According to those statistics from the NFIB, 20% of small business owners predict they will go out of business within six months, and another 19% expect to close within a year.
“Any increases to the minimum wage are certain to exacerbate this problem,” the letter continues.
Upon hearing the wage increase would be carried out, Sen. Ortt issued a statement blasting the decision as “short-sighted.”
“These smaller employers struggle each and every day to keep their doors open and invested heavily in safety measures to keep their employees and customers safe,” Sen. Ortt said in his statement. “The state has done nothing to help them. The last thing they need is additional costs at this time, and the last thing they want is to (lay off) dedicated employees for Christmas.”
Local businesses are also concerned about the increases.
Kylie S. Peck, president and CEO of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce, said it’s likely some businesses in the region will have to make cuts to staff, or reduce expenses some other way, to account for the increased payroll costs.
“It’s something that our business community has been concerned about since the announcement of the annual increases,” she said. “This is no different; it’s certainly going to be a challenge for the majority of our businesses across the north country during an already difficult, challenging time.”
According to the Department of Labor, that annual review found that in the four years before the pandemic, New York state continued to report record low levels of unemployment, indicating a positive response to the wage increases. The Department of Labor also reported upstate New York, Long Island and Westchester County are recovering the fastest from the pandemic-linked recession.
Cheryl A. Mayforth, director of Jefferson County’s The WorkPlace, said, at least for the north country, those assessments have some merit.
“Here in the north country, we have some of the lowest unemployment numbers in the state,” she said Thursday.
While the region has lost jobs to the pandemic, Mrs. Mayforth said she expects many will come back once the pandemic is truly over and tourism, which accounts for a large percentage of the local economy, is back to full strength.
“A lot of what we lost has a good potential to come back,” she said. “I can’t say it’s definitely going to come back, but it has the potential to come back.”
Even with those prospects, and a comparatively stable job market, Mrs. Mayforth cautioned wage increases have always been a two-way street.
While increased wages can have positive effects for workers, costs oftentimes increase as well, limiting the benefits of the higher wage. Mrs. Mayforth said while the minimum wage increase does affect the lowest-paid workers, it’s less likely any workers higher up the pay scale will feel any benefits, and the increased prices associated with it could ultimately hurt them.
“This is the wage compression issue,” she said. “Minimum wage has gone up 70 cents per hour, if you look at people who were making that already, and probably had to work a long time to get there, they won’t get any bump up. Bottom line is people above the minimum wage are not getting a similar percentage of increase.”
