WATERTOWN — City public works crews made some minor repairs to the Gov. Roswell Pettibone Flower Memorial monument on Washington Street that was hit by a pickup truck Sunday night.
Crews put the two damaged bollards that help protect the monument back in place and touched up the scuff marks made by the pickup truck in the collision.
A Carthage man was cited after his pickup truck allegedly struck the monument. Jake A. Camidge, 26, was given a traffic citation by Watertown City Police on Sunday evening for leaving the scene of an accident.
His pickup was found abandoned in the public parking lot on Stone Street. It had sustained extensive damage to its left side and undercarriage.
This isn’t the first time the monument has been struck, so the city has dedicated about $100,000 in Downtown Revitalization Initiative money to protect the monument, although the project won’t be completed until next year.
Michael A. Lumbis, city planning and community development director, said a Watertown engineering firm, Barton & Loguidice, whose offices overlook the monument, is completing the final design for the monument improvements.
The work on the monument is expected to be done next summer.
