WATERTOWN — Early voting has been open in New York state since Saturday, and tri-county voters have been heading to the polls in droves since then.
Across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, a combined total of 4,590 people voted early between Saturday and Monday, according to local Boards of Elections officials.
According to Michelle LaFave, the Democratic elections commissioner for Jefferson County, 1,774 people voted early at the polling site in the Jefferson County Office Building between Saturday and Monday, with 572 people voting on Saturday, 574 voting Sunday and 598 on Monday.
Ms. LaFave said she was surprised to see early voting numbers increased Monday, as she expected the start of the work week would keep many people from heading to the polls.
Despite the increase in the number of early voters in Jefferson County, Ms. LaFave said officials have not seen long lines again.
“Sunday and Monday we had a consistent wait time of about 15 to 20 minutes, at most, nothing like the hour-long wait we had on Saturday,” she said.
The story was much the same in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
In Lewis County, Deputy Democratic Elections Commissioner Nicole Turck said 934 people voted between Saturday and the end of the day Monday.
A total of 250 people voted Saturday, another 250 voted Sunday and 385 people voted Monday. Ann Nortz, the Republican election commissioner for Lewis County, said wait times have varied, but the longest anyone has had to wait in line was 30 minutes. She said the line has been at its longest when the polling site first opens.
In St. Lawrence County, Democratic Elections Commissioner Jennie Bacon said as of noon Tuesday, 1,882 people had voted.
St. Lawrence County was the only county to open its early voting site at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Both Lewis and Jefferson counties opened their polling sites at noon Tuesday.
Ms. Bacon said 472 people cast their ballots Saturday, 418 voted Sunday and 624 people voted Monday, with 309 people voting by noon Tuesday.
Ms. Bacon said she hasn’t seen the lines to vote get as long as they were Saturday. On average, she said people have been waiting 30 minutes to vote, a significant decrease from the two-hour-long line seen Saturday.
Early voting will be available for all registered voters in New York state until Sunday, Nov. 1.
