North country communities are still waiting to hear which of them will be selected to receive $10 million through round five of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Local applicants this year include Canton, Massena and Ogdensburg in St. Lawrence County; Clayton and Cape Vincent in Jefferson County; and Lowville in Lewis County. The village of Potsdam won the $10 million for the north country region in 2019. Earlier north country winners were Plattsburgh, Watertown and Saranac Lake.
This year, each of the state’s 10 economic development regions will be awarded $20 million, which could be split between two communities or given to just one.
Leigh B. Rodriguez, Canton’s director of economic development, said she hasn’t heard any news of when the north country region’s winner would be announced.
“They do not give us any information at all,” she said. “We’re excited and we’re anxious. We really feel like we submitted a good proposal. We’ve done a lot of work these last five years to prepare for it. We feel we’re ready.”
She said Canton’s application includes a proposal for the Midtown Plaza to demolish the existing structure and build a new three-story, mixed-use building on the lot, which is situated behind the municipal building at 60 Main St. The anchor tenant in the new space would be the SUNY Canton Entrepreneurship Center.
Canton’s application also proposes a Gateway mixed-use development project on Gouverneur Street in the former Triple A Lumber building. A third proposal would be at the downtown American Theatre to renovate the structure and turn it “back into a performing arts theater,” Ms. Rodriguez said.
“We feel being 10 miles away from Potsdam is a good way for the state to leverage Potsdam’s DRI and make the Canton-Potsdam area a real hub of education and arts in the north country,” Ms. Rodriguez said.
Ogdensburg’s proposals center around breathing new life into the city’s Marina District, which is downtown on the west side of the Oswegatchie River.
“In the application this year ... we have outlined 11 projects and the majority of those projects are from the private sector,” said Andrea L. Smith, the city’s director of planning and development. “They’re happening with or without DRI funding. With DRI funding, they will come to fruition much more quickly. Project sponsors already have site control. They have plans. They’ve engaged architects and engineers.”
Ms. Smith said the mood among city officials is they’re excited to hear the outcome of this round of DRI funding. However, they expected the winner would have been announced earlier in the fall.
“We’re excited. We collectively feel we put together a very strong application with public and private support. We know (the projects) are real because they’re moving forward ... at one step or another within the planning process,” Ms. Smith said. “I would have thought the announcement would have been made by now ... we’re cautiously optimistic.”
Among the projects proposed in the Marina District is a plan to build a regional recreation center on the site of the former cheese plant at 30 Main St.
“We are requesting state assistance just under $4 million to support ... indoor and outdoor recreational amenities, year-round recreational opportunities ... in the heart of what we proposed as our downtown,” she said.
Near that are two other key proposals — a craft brewery at 17 Main St., and a franchise hotel adjacent to the proposed brewery, on a site that previously hosted a hotel.
Ms. Smith said the hotel would be “the only franchise hotel within the city limits.”
What Ms. Smith described as “probably the major project” would be to redevelop the former Diamond National property, which sits on 17 acres of city-owned land. She said it has two parcels that would be turned into a mixed-use residential building and a marina “with a hospitality component.”
“It could be a hotel, could be a restaurant, or some combination thereof,” she said.
In Massena, key project proposals tie into enhancing the downtown corridor along Main Street.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said he feels the village’s application has a good chance of being selected due to private investments making projects ready to be started quickly.
“With us, once shovels hit the ground, you’d see downtown transform within three to five years,” Mr. Paquin said.
He said key proposals include revitalizing the J.J. Newbury building, which is on the northwest corner of Main and Andrews streets.
“The big thing about that is the amount of private investment that’s involved ... that makes that stand out. It’s an old building we’ve really struggled to keep going and maintained,” Mr. Paquin said.
Massena is also proposing projects to renovate and reopen the former Schine’s Theater on Main Street across from the Town Hall.
“This used to be a center place of entertainment downtown. Once again, that could be an area where people can congregate and meet,” the village mayor said, adding that some work at the old theater is already done, including foundation work and asbestos removal.
Another key item for Massena, the mayor said, would be renovating the building behind the shuttered Village Pub on West Orvis Street. It would be converted to a mixed-use building with a restaurant on the ground floor.
“I think we’re very optimistic. The big reason is because the amount of private investment going hand in hand with what we want to do as well,” Mr. Paquin said. “A lot of hard work has been put into this by the committee. I really hope they’re rewarded for their efforts. (Village Trustee) Matt Lebire and (Village Administrator) Monique Chatland did a good job of leading that group ... and other people who have invested their money. For all of us, I really hope it pays off.”
So far, the state has announced winners in the Capital Region (Tannersville and Troy), New York City (Manhattan’s Chinatown), Mid-Hudson (Haverstraw and Ossining), Western New York (North Tonawanda and Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood in Buffalo), Finger Lakes (Rochester’s Center City and downtown Newark) and Central New York (Oneida).
Critics of the DRI program have dubbed it “The Hunger Games,” as it pits regional municipalities against each other for economic development money, ending with clear winners and losers.
