WATERTOWN — Debra Dermady likes the reaction that she’s gotten from city residents who have the same concerns and saw forming a Neighborhood Watch group in the city as a way to help.
Efforts to form a Neighborhood Watch group program are gaining steam, she said Friday.
More than 40 people attended the first meeting last month and 133 people have signed up to be members on the group’s Facebook page.
A second meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Flower Memorial Library.
“We just want to make people aware what’s going,” she said. “We’re not nosy neighbors. We’re here to watch out for each other. That’s how it used to be.”
The Watertown Police Department assigned Officer Shawn Ryan to kick-start the program. The group has a small group of board directors that will determine its direction and topics at its monthly meetings.
At this point, organizers have formed a citywide Neighborhood Watch group. But residents can also form groups in their individual neighborhoods if they wish.
Residents have expressed a number of concerns that they’ve noticed going on in their neighborhoods and across the city. Combatting the drug epidemic, rental properties, abandoned homes, suspicious and criminal activities, and people roaming city streets at all hours are some of the issues that the Neighborhood Watch group are looking at, she said.
The group wants to do what it can to help the city police department. She hopes to see 200 or more people join the efforts.
“We want to make a difference,” she said, stressing the group doesn’t want to create an atmosphere of hostility or taking revenge on anyone.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the night will start with “Meet Your Neighbors” at 6:30 p.m. The actual meeting begins right at 7 p.m.
Reestablishing the Neighborhood Watch program was one of the goals that City Council members included in their strategic plan last year.
Two years ago, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero campaigned on the issue and lobbied city staff to get the Neighborhood Watch program back off the ground.
“We want to know what’s going on in Watertown,” she said.
About 20 years ago, Neighborhood Watch Groups of Watertown Inc. had 65 trained block captains and 200 volunteers and put up about 20 signs throughout the city in its heyday.
After several years of being active, the organization fizzled and soon disappeared.
