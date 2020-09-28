WATERTOWN — Pamelia town officials are in the final design stage for a $14 million water line project that would be built in a large section of the town along Route 37.
Pamelia Town Supervisor Scott Allen and project manager John J. Cardino, from Barton & Loguidice engineers, on Monday night met with the City Council to discuss the project.
The city would provide water that it sells to the Development Authority of the North Country through a DANC line.
But Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith asked how the city would benefit from the new water lines, since people could build homes and open businesses in the town and not pay city taxes. Pamelia residents do not pay a town property tax.
He also wanted ensure that city property owners don’t pay more for water than those in Pamelia, adding that city officials must examine the water agreement with DANC before the water project moves forward.
“You wouldn’t want them to pay less if they live outside of the city,” Mayor Smith said.
While the city wouldn’t end up with more property taxes, the city would benefit from sales taxes from the businesses in his town would, Mr. Allen said.
The water line would connect with a business park that Purcell Construction has planned near the Caprara Honda dealership and snake its way through several roads off Route 37. They include Bush, Plank and Hinds roads and Route 342 at one of the water district and Brown Road, state Route 12, Wayside Drive, Murrick Circle, Teal Drive County Route 190 at the other.
Mr. Allen and Mr. Condino met with the city in February about the water project before the coronavirus hit.
They also would like to connect that area to the city’s sewer system at about a cost of $9.9 million to build.
“It’s early in the infancy stage,” Mr. Condino said.
The area currently serves 583 water users, but would add about 300 new ones, Mr. Condino said. The new users on the line would increase water usage in that area from 120,00 gallons a day to about 180,000 gallons.
Bids would go out next April, construction would start in the end of May or in June next year and the project would be completed in December 2022.
City officials intend to schedule a future work session to talk about possibly amending the water agreement with DANC.
Log In
