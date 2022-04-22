WATERTOWN — Flags have traditionally flown in front of City Hall for occasions celebrating Ireland, Israel, Germany and Italy.
But Councilman Patrick J. Hickey wants to avoid an issue when two groups request their flags be flown on the same day.
That’s what happened last June, when supporters of Gay Pride month and the Juneteenth Celebration — honoring the 1865 formal liberation of slaves in Texas, the last Confederate state with institutional slavery — asked to fly their flags at the same time and day in front of City Hall.
Both groups wanted their flag to get top billing.
The situation left the city trying to figure out what to do without offending either group. A compromise resolved the issue.
Nonetheless, Councilman Hickey proposed installing a third flagpole in front of the Washington Street building to avoid similar situations in the future.
“I support diversity,” Councilman Hickey said. “Our country was built on that diversity. Our community was built on immigrants coming to this country.”
On Monday night, the City Council voted 3-2 to spend $7,900 to install a third flagpole.
The new pole will be installed on the opposite side of where flagpoles displaying the U.S. and New York flags now stand.
But critics say the new flagpole will cause division in the community and that the city shouldn’t spend money on it.
Former council candidate Benjamin P. Shoen thinks that a new pole with a flag representing a special interest group could cause dissension in the community.
“It could divide us,” he said, adding that only flags of other nations should fly in front of City Hall.
Calling it “significantly more valuable,” Mr. Shoen would have liked to have seen the city spend the $7,900 on projects such as installing 50 to 60 sidewalk blocks along city streets.
In opposing the third flagpole, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith contended that his office only gets seven or eight requests a year for flags, so it doesn’t make sense to put up another flagpole. He approves them and then they typically fly for 24 hours and then are taken down.
While it might be well-intentioned to promote diversity, the mayor wondered what will happen when a group’s flag and their cause are offensive to the public.
Will council discriminate against that group and not fly it? Mayor Smith asked.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce mentioned that the U.S. Supreme Court is taking up such a case now — the city of Boston refused to fly a civic group’s request to fly a Christian flag. The group sued, claiming Boston discriminated against its First Amendment right to free speech.
Councilwoman Compo Pierce is concerned that could happen in Watertown.
“I respect what you’re trying to do, but I don’t support it,” she said.
Raising the Gay Pride flag in front of City Hall has not always received unanimous support from the community.
Two years ago, former Watertown resident Donnie Lee Barrigar opposed the city showing support for the local LGBTQ+ community and allowing the Gay Pride flag to hang in front of City Hall, citing his religious views on homosexuality. He took down the flag and was arrested for criminal tampering and later found not guilty in city court.
In proposing the new flagpole, Councilman Hickey hopes to show that Watertown is a caring community. He said he was trying to avoid controversy, not cause it.
He’d like to see more flags representing other groups be hoisted in front of City Hall. He was glad that the city recently flew the Ukrainian flag in support of the country’s bloody war against Russia.
The Ukrainian flag was put up on a Friday in March and then taken down that Monday. Councilman Hickey would have liked it to have been up longer, adding that he’s sure the community supported the gesture.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III supported his colleague’s proposal to install the third flagpole. He, too, thinks it will demonstrate the city’s support for diversity.
As for flags supporting unpopular causes, Councilman Olney said council is a reasonable group that will make reasonable decisions.
The decision, according to City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, rests solely with the mayor. Those requests go through him, he said.
The new flagpole will likely be installed by city Public Works workers within weeks, Mr. Mix said.
The city’s engineering department already has drawn up specs for the flagpole and it will soon go out to bid.
