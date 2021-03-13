COPENHAGEN — The Lewis County Board of Elections has stepped in to oversee Copenhagen’s March 16 election after being contacted by residents concerned primarily with absentee ballots.
In a special meeting held by the village board on Friday afternoon, two more election inspectors were selected based on recommendations by Board of Elections Commissioners Lindsay Burriss and Ann Nortz, who paid a visit to village Clerk Suzette Parker the day prior.
Ms. Parker has been responsible for organizing elections for the 22 years she has been in the appointed position, she said, and was surprised that people were questioning her ethics in handling the process, the counting of the absentee ballots.
“I took it as a little bit of an insult,” Mrs. Parker said, “I do everything myself and it’s very stressful, but I put a lot into it. When you get a phone call that, ‘I’m getting all these complaints,’ it’s insulting. I would never do anything to jeopardize it (the election.)”
Ms. Parker said during their visit, the commissioners spent two hours asking questions and learning how she has been running the election up to and including this year. The feedback was all positive.
Two years ago, in the contested mayoral race between current Mayor Kenneth R. Clark and Trustee Kimberly Vogt, who is not on the ballot this year, questions surrounding absentee ballots arose with some residents because there was no oversight and the ballots could have impacted the results. However, the Board of Elections was not engaged at that point.
This year, there were 25 absentee ballots sent out and all except two have already been returned, Ms. Parker said, and she is hopeful they will all come back in time to be included in the count.
According to Ms. Parker, the commissioners also recommended that no village staff be present at the voting site throughout the day to ensure there is no influence on those casting their ballots. The board, however, still arranged to have Department of Public Works Superintendent Doran Johnson to be in charge of implementing COVID-19 protocols with voters.
Mr. Johnson has been outspoken on social media in favor of the incumbent Mayor Kenneth R. Clark and his “running mates,” sitting trustees Gerald S. Snyder and Gary L. Parker and with deragatory comments about the challenging “team” — Mark A. Souva for mayor and trustee candidates Shareef J. Stokely and Ronald J. Vogt.
The commissioners said there would be plain clothes officers at the polling site throughout the vote and the count “just in case,” according to Ms. Parker.
While Ms. Parker was upset at first that the Board of Elections felt the need to get involved, she ultimately believes it is for the best going forward. She informed the village board, “I’m not doing it (organizing the election) again. It’s just too much, now.”
