WATERTOWN — The city’s Planning Department has recommended yet another zoning approach for a proposal to construct a commercial building in the 1300 block of Washington Street.
The developers, Sundus and Sarah Latif, want to build a 11,532-square-foot mixed-use building and a 28-space parking lot at the site of two houses and a previously demolished house. The building would house a dental practice at 1348, 1352 and 1356 Washington St.
The project has been opposed by neighbors who are concerned about additional flooding in their backyards, property values decreasing and privacy issues.
Last week, the majority of the council believed that they came up with a compromise that they thought neighbors would go along with when they recommended that the property be rezoned Residence C.
But Michael A. Lumbis said that approach would pose two problems.
He thinks that it would be “spot zoning,” because the city would be specifically rezoning that property Residence C, while the rest of the neighborhood is zoned Residence B, he wrote in a memo to council earlier this week.
Rezoning the property Residence C also would go against recommendations in the city’s Comprehensive Plan that council approved last December, he wrote.
“The proposed zone change would be inconsistent with the city’s recently adopted Comprehensive Plan as the plan recommends an Urban Mixed Use future land use for this area,” he wrote.
Urban Mixed Use areas are basically buffer zones between residential neighborhoods and where businesses are located.
The other issue has to do with changes in the number of people working in a dental office if the Residence C zone was used, he wrote.
“This change may cause unintended consequences in some of the city’s other neighborhoods,” Mr. Lumbis wrote.
He’s suggesting that the property be zoned “Limited Business,” contending that it could limit future development at the site. Council members hoped that neighbors would support last week’s compromise because it would allow just certain kinds of development. Neighbors were not happy with it.
The city’s Planning Board was going to consider the Rezone C option when it meets on Tuesday. Now, Planning Board members will discuss what Mr. Lumbis is suggesting.
So far, the Planning Board has opposed the project. Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero and Sarah V. Compo also support the neighbors.
The Planning Board must take action on the proposal before council can approve the project.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said council members will most likely discuss the new planning ideas for the project on Monday night.
The Latifs already have a neurology practice adjacent to the proposed building that they expanded several years ago. They have contended that building is cramped and that they need the new building for Dr. Sarah Latif’s dental practice.
The Planning Board is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
