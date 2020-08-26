WATERTOWN — Hikers and bicyclists can enjoy about 5.5 miles of continuous trails on the city’s east side now that the latest section is complete.
A $760,000 state grant helped pay for about a half-mile section of trail that connects the Black River Trail to the city’s trail system.
Work on the 10-foot-wide blacktop trail was finished about a month ago, with just some finishing touches and tree planting remaining.
The $950,000 includes a new section of trail from Ridge Road that goes under the Eastern Boulevard bridge and comes out on the western side of the bridge.
Some 800 feet of trail will pass by the city’s water treatment plant, where it will then head to Huntington Street to connect with Waterworks Park.
Hikers also have access to a 29-space parking lot within Waterworks Park.
The Black River Trail has become popular with hikers, bicyclists and runners. It’s used during all seasons, with more people cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
The city’s Planning Department worked with the state Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation on the project.
The city is paying $57,000, with a federal transportation program and the state picking up the remainder.
It’s a major accomplishment to complete that section of the system, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
“It’s fantastic that the city is getting a $1 million extension done for just $57,000 from the city,” he said.
Planning of the project began in 2016, the grant was awarded a year later and construction started last fall. Luck Bros. Inc., Plattsburgh, was the general contractor.
Some of the existing trails meander along the river, but private property, terrain and buildings are in the way to prevent that from happening along the entire system. So biking trails must share city streets.
The city used Community Block Development Grant funding to install sidewalks along Huntington Street to connect to the city’s trails.
