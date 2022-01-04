WATERTOWN — New City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III wants to sort out the repairs needed for the William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool as soon as possible.
That’s why he urged his colleagues to talk about the Flynn pool’s repairs during next Monday night’s City Council work session, rather than wait for a session scheduled on March 14.
“The Flynn pool absolutely needs to be on one of the first work sessions for us to get an understanding, a complete understanding, what needs to be done,” Councilman Olney said.
The pool repairs at the North Elementary School site was one of the first topics that the newly sworn councilman brought up during his first council meeting Monday night.
During the fall City Council race, he and fellow council members Lisa A. Ruggiero and Patrick J. Hickey made campaign promises of saving the Flynn pool from demolition and reopening the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool this summer.
Councilman Olney wants city staff to explain why the cost of the repairs is estimated at $735,000 when an earlier projection had it as $300,000. He has repeatedly questioned the $735,000 costs.
His questions about the Flynn pool come just a week before city consultant Sundance Leisure is scheduled to begin prep work on the repairs.
During Monday night’s contentious discussion, Councilman Olney told his colleagues that he talked to the owner of Sundance Leisure, Brian Frazier, about what needs to be done on the Flynn pool.
He’s questioning whether the city should proceed with plans to disassemble the Flynn pool’s filter and install it at the Alteri pool, so that pool at the Alex T. Fairgrounds can open in June.
He also recently called Aquatic Development Group, an Albany pool manufacturer, to get a second opinion about the cost and the Flynn pool repairs. He asked whether just the sand in the Alteri filter needs to be replaced rather than completing the $112,000 in repairs that have been recommended by City Engineer Michael Delaney.
But Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith warned Councilman Olney could be jeopardizing the opening of the Alteri pool if the scope of the contract with Sundance Leisure is changed. It would potentially cost the city more to delay or cancel the contract, he said.
“You don’t start an operation and delay an operation now when you want a second opinion,” the mayor said.
“I don’t want to delay anything,” Councilman Olney responded.
The mayor also criticized the councilman for going on his own to talk to a consultant about the pools when he should have addressed the issue with City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and let him seek the information from the consultant.
It puts a consultant “in a precarious position” having to talk to five council members about an issue, the mayor said.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said Monday night that she, too, would like the city to get a second opinion about the pool repairs.
In December, the former members of the City Council approved a $112,830.76 contract with Sundance Leisure to complete a series of repairs on the Alteri pool.
Last year, it was the goal of city lawmakers to get those repairs finished in time for the Alteri pool to open this summer.
But Council members Olney, Ruggiero and Hickey, who also took office on Saturday, have pushed the city to open three pools, the Flynn, Alteri and the Thompson Park Public Swimming Pool. The two-year-old, $3.1 million Thompson Park pool was the only one to open last summer.
On Monday night, Mr. Mix cautioned them that there would be no way that Sundance Leisure could get work done in time for all three to open next summer.
Under Mr. Delaney’s recommendations, the city agreed not to consider purchasing a new pool filter because it would take a year or more to get one delivered. Mr. Delaney blamed the ongoing supply chain issues that are occurring throughout the country caused by the pandemic.
The city was set to demolish the Alteri pool until it was learned that the Flynn pool was the one that needed the most repairs.
