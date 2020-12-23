WATERTOWN — For now, New York state will not join the Transportation & Climate Initiative Program, a multi-state collaborative agreement to reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector.
New York is one of 12 states, plus the District of Columbia, that participate in the Transportation & Climate Initiative, an organization between states in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic region that works to address climate change.
Since 2010, the TCI’s participating states have worked together to cut carbon emissions, starting with the electricity generation industry.
Since 2015, the TCI states began exploring new measures to address carbon emissions from their transportation sectors specifically, as those emissions are estimated to account for more than 40% of the region’s total carbon emissions. Together, they established the framework for the Transportation & Climate Initiative Program.
On Monday, the Georgetown Climate Center, which supports the TCI with research and discussion facilitation, unveiled the program’s guiding document — a memorandum of understanding. They announced the memo had been signed by the chief executives of four of the TCI’s 13 participating jurisdictions: the governors of Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and the mayor of Washington, D.C.
According to a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, New York continues to pursue the goal of cutting carbon emissions and addressing climate change, although Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will not sign onto the TCIP at this moment.
According to the DEC, New York’s Climate Action Council is putting together a “holistic plan” in line with the state’s recently passed Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
“While the Transportation and Climate Initiative Program is one potential tool for achieving our goals, to make a commitment of this nature before the Council’s work is complete would be premature,” a DEC spokesperson said. “We believe this is this quickest path forward and we’ll continue to evaluate (the TCIP) as the Council completes its work.”
Even though New York will not be joining the formal program, it did sign onto a letter alongside the seven states that also declined to join, indicating it will continue to collaborate with the wider TCI to “equitably reduce air pollution, create healthier communities, and invest in cleaner transportation.”
According to the TCIP’s guiding document, any state inside or outside the wider TCI can join the program at any point in the future.
The Georgetown Climate Institute defines the TCIP as a “cap and invest” program, in which gasoline and diesel fuel manufacturers will be required to purchase carbon allowances to account for the pollution generated by the fuel they sell in participating states. This is a similar model to the TCI’s first program, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which is a “cap and invest” program that regulates greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.
The TCIP, similar to the RGGI, is not a formal compact between the participating states. Rather, it’s a unifying agreement that each state will create its own plan, through its own legislative process, to achieve the goals set by the TCIP. This allows the agreement to slide by U.S. Constitutional requirements that any formal compact between the states must be approved by Congress.
Each state that participates in the TCI, not just those that signed onto Monday’s TCIP memo, will collectively develop a “model rule” that each participating state will then adopt through its own process. Negotiations on the model rule are expected to start in 2021.
According to the rough outlines established by Monday’s memo, the program will establish a unified auction system for all participating jurisdictions, where fuel manufacturers will have to buy greenhouse gas emission allowances in competition with one another. Proceeds from that auction will be sent back to participating states, for them to invest in clean transportation projects of their own design.
At the end of each three-year compliance period, fuel manufacturers would be required to surrender emission allowances back to the states in an equivalent amount to the emissions produced by their fuels. Unused allowances can be retained to use in future compliance periods. Fuel manufacturers will also be eligible to receive “offsets,” which will reduce the amount of allowances they will be required to return to the states, in the event they develop projects that collect and store greenhouse gases in a non-harmful way.
Katie S. Dykes, the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection’s commissioner, said in a Monday press conference that the intent of this program is to ensure fuel manufacturers are incentivized to reduce their carbon emissions, while providing funding to invest in cleaner transportation at the same time.
“The total number of emission allowances will decline each year, resulting in less transportation pollution,” she said. “The proceeds, nearly $300 million dollars for signatory jurisdictions netted in the first year, will be invested in low-carbon transportation projects that help both urban and rural residents.”
Ms. Dykes said the program will be active by 2023, and if more states sign onto it, proceeds could increase to billions of dollars per year.
To ensure that emission allowance costs do not fluctuate wildly, more allowances will be made available beyond the pre-set cap if auction prices hit a set high level, and allowances will be taken off the market in the event prices remain too low.
Industry groups have criticized the plan, and have argued that the program amounts to a gas tax on consumers, as manufacturers are likely to increase prices to account for increased costs. According to a joint statement issued by Rob Underwood, president of the Energy Marketers of America group and Michael O’Halloran, the Maryland and Delaware director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, gas prices at the pump could increase by about 17 cents per gallon.
During Monday’s press conference, Ms. Dykes estimated that price increases would be much lower than 17 cents per gallon.
She also stressed that gas prices will only increase if manufacturers decide to pass the costs off to consumers, and the TCIP is not a direct gas tax.
“It’s difficult to predict the precise implications for consumers,” she said. “Should fuel suppliers pass along costs, modeling estimates show a potential increase of around 5 cents per gallon, far less than the regular fluctuations consumers see in retail fuel prices.”
