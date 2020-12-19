ALBANY — A New York lawmaker is offering a little advice to President Donald Trump and gently reminding him that his former home state recently weakened his pardon power.
Democratic state Sen. Todd Kaminsky sent a letter to the commander-in-chief on Friday detailing a law passed last year that closed a legal loophole and allows the state to pursue charges against people who have received presidential pardons, which apply only to federal crimes.
Speculation has swirled in recent days that Trump is preparing to issue a host of pardons and may be considering preemptive pardons for sons Eric and Don Jr. and allies such as former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.
That would do little to avert legal trouble in the Empire State, Kaminsky warned.
“I write to remind you that your pardon power only extends to federal offenses, and your friends and family could still face state prosecution if they committed crimes in New York,” Kaminsky, a former state and federal prosecutor, writes.
The Long Island Democrat was the main sponsor of a law enacted last year that ended a provision in state law prohibiting New York prosecutors from charging people with state crimes similar to the federal crimes for which they were pardoned.
Kaminsky specifically notes in his missive to the president that Trump’s son Eric is currently the subject of an investigation by N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James.
“If it is found that he has committed crimes in New York, then he can likely be punished for those crimes in state court even if you pardon him for similar federal wrongdoings,” he writes.
Trump has made a habit of pardoning and commuting sentences of friends and political supporters.
In July, Trump commuted the 40-month sentence of longtime ally and Republican operative Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering. The charges were brought as part of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Last month, the president pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with Russia during the 2016 transition.
Kaminsky said his letter is not meant as a threat, merely a reminder that New York like most other states can still seek criminal charges against someone pardoned by a president.
“I provide you with this information as a courtesy. As a former state and federal prosecutor who oversaw corruption cases in New York, I can tell you that the State takes crimes against the public good very seriously,” he writes. “It would also seem to be a tremendous waste of time, in light of the historic challenges our country faces, to consider federal pardons only to have parallel cases continue in state courts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.