ALBANY — Calls are mounting from state lawmakers requesting more information from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and top officials about the state’s handling and reporting of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.
The requests come on the heals of the state Department of Health updating the total death count with nearly 3,000 presumed fatalities in response to a state attorney general’s report this week.
Senate Republicans wrote a letter to New York’s congressional delegation Friday requesting an update on a federal inquiry into the state’s decisions and COVID-19 policies in nursing homes.
“The fact that we are more than 10 months out from the start of the (Cuomo’s) declared State of Emergency for the pandemic and we do not have a definitive answer to the question of how many residents perished from COVID-19 in these facilities is wholly unacceptable, and DOH has made it abundantly clear that it has no intention of sharing this information willingly,” according to the letter. “We respectfully ask that you work with the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice to ensure New Yorkers are provided with an immediate update on their investigation, and if information sharing is still being denied by DOH, we ask that you use all the authority available to you as members of the United States Congress to elicit this critical information.”
The U.S. Department of Justice requested details Aug. 26 about decisions Cuomo and Govs. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Tom Wolf, D-Pa.; and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., made during the COVID-19 crisis and their impact on the states’ virus fatalities in nursing homes.
Federal officials said they would use the information to determine launching an official investigation into nursing home deaths under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, which protects the civil rights of persons in state-run nursing homes.
Federal and state officials have not provided an update on the inquiry since.
State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, and the other 19 Republican senators in the chamber’s minority conference signed Friday’s letter.
The DOH underreported the total number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes to date by about half, according to a Thursday report from the office of state Attorney General Letitia James.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, said Friday Democrats in the majority conference are reviewing James’ report.
“The tragic situation in our nursing homes remains a heartbreaking reminder of the toll this pandemic took on our state,” Stewart-Cousins said. “Nothing will bring back the loved ones that we lost but it is crucial that information guides our responses so this will not happen again.”
Investigations and Government Operations Committee Chair Sen. James Skoufis, D-Newburgh, said the attorney general’s report is an independent, evidence-based analysis of the pandemic’s impact on nursing homes.
“The findings, while disturbing, are unsurprising — they validate what many of us already suspected and validate what my investigative team and I have been piecing together since our legislative hearings in 2020,” Skoufis said in a statement Thursday. “The attorney general’s report further underscores the need for transparency and accountability within the Department of Health.
“As I commented earlier this week, the DOH commissioner’s unresponsiveness to the Legislature’s many questions and concerns is insulting and unacceptable,” he added. “While his next appearance before the Legislature was delayed until late February, it is my full expectation that he provides answers by the time of his testimony, otherwise he can anticipate an unpleasant and uncomfortable hearing. Without answers by then, I will support a move to compel the information from DOH.”
Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, who chairs the Aging Committee, thanked the attorney general for her investigation and report.
“The top line conclusions confirm the disturbing details of what we learned anecdotally in our hearings last summer,” May said in a statement. “The sad statistics in this report should make us all redouble our efforts to protect older New Yorkers, push for DOH transparency, and to make sure the vaccine reaches every nursing home resident and staff member as soon as possible.”
Several legislators have renewed their call for an independent investigation with subpoena power to examine the handling of COVID-19 in state adult care facilities and nursing homes since the attorney general’s 76-page report was published.
Cuomo did not answer a question about the requested investigation Friday.
Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, and Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens, sponsor legislation S8756/A10857 to establish an independent, nonpartisan investigation with subpoena power. Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle have supported an independent investigation, but the measure is largely backed by Republicans.
Republican Sens. Phil Boyle, Alexis Weik, Mario Mattera and Anthony Palumbo, who represent all or parts of Suffolk County downstate, demanded a federal investigation into the state’s COVID-19 deaths in adult care facilities Friday.
“We are demanding full transparency and the disclosure of the true number of those who died after contracting Covid-19 in our nursing homes and adult facilities,” the senators said in a joint statement. “We also demand the release of all communications — both written and verbal — between (Cuomo’s) office and the Department of Health, regarding keeping these figures secret.”
Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay, R-Pulaski, was dismayed Friday hat it took the attorney general’s investigation to get clarity on the state’s true number of nursing home residents who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That information should have been provided months ago by (Cuomo) and the state Department of Health,” Barclay said. “Nevertheless, what we learned from the attorney general’s investigation is nothing short of an atrocity.”
Legislators must demand answers to questions the report raised, Barclay said, including why Cuomo and his administration withheld the total number of nursing home deaths for several months.
“Why did they keep these numbers so closely guarded, denying (Freedom of Information Law) requests and demands from legislators?” Barclay asked. “Why didn’t Democrats in the majority conferences push for a subpoena of the relevant data? How will they be held accountable for their failure to protect one of the state’s most vulnerable populations?
“With the information in this report now public, it is critical lawmakers take the needed steps to address the governor’s failures and ensure nothing like this happens again in our state,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.