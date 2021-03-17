Melania Brown truly smiled Tuesday evening for the first time in nearly two years as the state Legislature moves to reform the use of solitary confinement in New York’s prison system.
Brown’s sister, Layleen Polanco, died June 7, 2019, while housed in solitary confinement isolation on Rikers Island, New York City’s main jail complex. She was 27.
“They didn’t know how to place her gender identity,” Brown said during a virtual press conference Wednesday. “My baby sister did not deserve to die alone. My baby sister was full of life. She was discriminated against every door she knocked on.”
Members of the state Assembly voted to pass the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term, or HALT, Solitary Confinement Act, late Wednesday to limit the time an incarcerated person can spend in segregated confinement in a state prison, end the use of the practice for vulnerable people and create alternative, more humane disciplinary and rehabilitation methods.
The Senate is expected to vote on and pass the measure Thursday.
“I’ve been faking a smile since June 7, 2019,” Brown said of the bill’s movement. “(On Monday) ... it was the first time I was able to smile, to laugh. I felt how it felt to actually smile and mean it.”
Polanco, a transgender woman of color, turned to sex work for survival, Brown said, which landed her in prison and later solitary confinement. She died after an epileptic seizure.
Brown recalled a video of Rikers corrections officers who laughed at her sister, she said Wednesday, instead of giving medical help that could have saved her life.
“The video of the correctional officers haunts me every day of my life,” Brown said. “Watching my baby sister going into solitary confinement ... you can see she didn’t want to go back in there, and watching her moments later and watching three officers laugh at her who should have gone in to help her. They could have saved her life. They refused to do so.
“Moments later, I see my sister come out in a body bag,” Brown added.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesman Thomas Mailey said in a statement Wednesday the department cannot comment on pending legislation.
More than eight in 10 New Yorkers in solitary confinement are Black, Latino or a person of color.
Black people make up 18% of the population in New York, 48% of the population in state prisons and 57% in solitary, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, D-6, said during Wednesday’s digital event organized by Center for Community Alternatives.
“This is unacceptable and it must end,” she added.
The measure first passed the Assembly in June 2018 with a vote of 99-45, but died in the Republican-led Senate at the time.
Senate Democrats gained a supermajority this session with 43 members in the chamber majority to the GOP’s 20 and could make the bill become law with or without Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signature.
“The Senate is going to be passing this bill tomorrow (Thursday), so it will be getting to the governor’s desk in very short order,” said Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, D-Queens. “Hopefully, he will sign it. But if he doesn’t, we have a supermajority. We’ll see what we can do with that if we have to, but hopefully it doesn’t come to that.”
Representatives from Cuomo’s office did not return requests for comment Wednesday about the measure or Gianaris’s statements. Executive staff and aides frequently respond “the governor will review the bill” in response to questions about pending legislation.
Passing HALT is slated to save the state and New York localities up to $132 million per year, according to a recent Partnership for the Public Good report.
“The improvements we see to our criminal justice system cannot be overstated,” Meng said.
Growing numbers of New Yorkers, including state lawmakers, lobbyists and activists have been pushing for the state to amend its solitary confinement practices in state prisons.
The Assembly passed the measure with a vote of 101-49. Eleven Republicans voted in favor.
Lawmakers debated the bill on the Assembly floor for several hours. Representatives who took issue with the measure, mainly Republicans, argued it will pose a safety risk for corrections officers and staff, and limit their responses.
Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, plans to vote against the HALT act Thursday, she said in a statement.
Jordan argues prisoners are placed in solitary confinement on a case-by-case basis to help protect the facility’s other inmates. She highlighted new state regulations that went into effect in December to help amend the use of sentences to isolation.
“Those regulations have only been in effect for three months and should be given the necessary time to achieve their goal and not be circumvented by this legislation,” the senator said. “Imposing a blanket prohibition on employment of (special housing units) for select individuals would make it far more difficult for sheriffs and corrections officers to maintain order and ensure safety within their respective facilities.
“For some inmates under age 21, or older than 55, SHUs offer the only way to keep them safe,” she added. “Prohibiting the use of SHUs for these individuals would put the safety of inmates and staff at risk.”
Advocates cited various medical research and studies Wednesday that show solitary confinement can lead to immense suffering, devastating physical and mental harm and far too commonly leads to psychosis, heart disease, self-mutilation and death.
The state sentenced more than 38,000 incarcerated people to solitary confinement in 2018. About 81% of those sentenced are Black or Latin-American.
“There are people across New York state who are being held for months, years, even decades, in solitary confinement,” said Sen. Julia Salazar, D-Brooklyn, and the chamber’s leading HALT sponsor. “It is cruel, it is torture and it is time we end the practice of solitary confinement in our state.”
Darlene McDay, a member of the -HALTsolitary campaign, recalled the story of her son Dante Taylor, who died in solitary confinement Oct. 7, 2017.
McDay’s son was not given any privileges as mandated by state law during his three months in isolation, his mother said.
“My son was not allowed to have anything — no visits, no phone calls, nothing,” McDay said. “To not have the support of family for three months is absolute torture, but then what happened next is even worse.”
Prison guards allegedly beat Taylor, who was 22 years old and housed at Wende Correctional Facility east of Buffalo, until he was unconscious. He died by suicide shortly afterward and was found dead in his isolated cell.
“He was unable to see because his eyes were swollen shut and they left him alone to die in solitary confinement,” McDay recalled of her son. “He asked to see someone from mental health and he was denied that request. He asked to call his mom and he was denied that request as well. Solitary is absolute torture. ... I pray that Gov. Cuomo does the right thing and signs this bill.”
