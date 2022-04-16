LOWVILLE — The Tug Hill Commission will again honor community groups and local governments that have made impacts through projects or programs.
For the second year, the commission is asking community members to nominate groups and local governments for the Tug Hill Community Recognition Award. Nominees must have completed specific projects in the past five years that have increased their community’s available resources or capacity in the realm of the project; involved partnering with other groups to promote projects that benefit the community; created a model that can be used in other areas in need of attention in the community; and were supported by the community it served.
Last year, the village of Deferiet won an award for its effort to fund and engage community members to build a new $100,000 playground, and the Martinsburg Historical Society for its efforts to bring four abandoned cemeteries back to life.
Winners this year will be selected by a committee of seven people: commission Executive Director Katie Molinowski, one commission board member and a representative from each of the five regional councils of government that are part of the commission.
The last day for nominations is June 1.
Awards will be presented at the commission’s annual dinner on Oct. 20 at Zero Dock Street in Carthage.
Nominations can be made online or by downloading and completing a form from www.tughill.org/about/tug-hill-community-recognition-award and emailing it to Ms. Malinowski at katie@tughill.org.
For more information, call the commission at 315-785-2380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.