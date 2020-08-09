The 2020 Census has been running for months, but the response rate for most north country counties is well below the state average.
As of Sunday, the statewide self-response rate is 58.9 percent. Jefferson County’s self-response rate is 45.2 percent, Lewis County’s response rate is 42.1 percent, and St. Lawrence County’s response rate is 54.1 percent.
The national self-response average is 63.2 percent.
Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, said the counties’ current response rate is far too low.
He said there are many different things that depend on an accurate census count this year, including the amount of funding a region receives from the state and federal governments, and more importantly, representation in the state and federal legislatures.
“We have seen that we definitely need strong representation at the state level, it’s going to be more important going forward given the dynamics between the state as a whole,” Mr. Gray said.
During last week’s Jefferson County Board of Legislators meeting, the county accepted an additional $41,000 in grant funding from the state’s Census 2020 Outreach Grant. The additional money brings the total received from the grant to more than $107,000, to be used to partner with local nonprofit organizations to encourage residents to respond to the census.
Starting in March, the bureau began sending materials out to residents across the country, asking them to respond to the census online. They were asked to specify how many people were living with them as of April 1, their ethnicity, if their home is rented or owned, and their relationships to the other people in the home.
After April 1, the bureau began focusing on getting responses from those who didn’t reply the first time, sending paper questionnaires out to addresses without a recorded online response.
Typically, around this time the bureau begins to send out in-person census takers as well, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bureau had to rework its timeline.
On July 1, the Census Bureau announced that it would begin seeking responses with in-person census takers in a limited number of places across the country, and slowly expand their footprint over the month of July. The bureau said in a news release that most local census offices would be open by Tuesday, with workers starting immediately as their locations open.
Census takers began knocking on doors in the north country last week, and are instructed to observe all mask and social distancing requirements during the pandemic. They are expected to continue working until the end of October, when they will finalize their counts and submit the information to Congress and the president.
