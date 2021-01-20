WATERTOWN — Joseph R. Biden, Jr., became the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, and north country elected officials from nearly every level of government congratulated him shortly after his inauguration.
Each official referenced the challenges the country has faced in recent months, from the pandemic to political division and economic decline, and all expressed hope that President Biden will be up to the task of addressing them.
Representative Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was one of the first north country officials to express her congratulations to the president.
In her remarks, she said while the country has faced significant challenges in recent months, she feels “blessed to live in the greatest country on Earth.”
“I am grateful to President Trump and Vice President Pence for their hard work, service and strong record of achievement for the American people over the last four years,” she said in a prepared statement. “I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris on their swearing in, and I look forward to working with their administration to deliver bipartisan solutions for New York’s 21st Congressional District.”
State Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, who represents parts of Oswego, Jefferson and Onondaga counties, issued his congratulations shortly after President Biden concluded his inaugural speech.
“As the 46th president enters the White House, I hope his tenure is defined by collaboration, achievement and success,” he said in a press statement.
Mr. Barclay acknowledged that President Biden is taking the executive office at a time when national politics are sharply divided, and called for unity moving forward.
“Political differences will always exist in a true democracy, and diversity of thought is part of what makes us great,” he wrote.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said President Biden taking office was a significant moment and a step down the “path of healing the nation.”
“While our nation continues to face an unprecedented public health and economic crisis, the inauguration was a moment of hope, and the start of a journey to not only recover from the pandemic, but to rebuild and strengthen our nation,” she said.
This story will be updated as more leaders release statements.
(1) comment
Not to nitpick, congrats on their swearing in is not the same as congrats on winning the election.
