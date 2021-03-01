CANTON — The tri-county region is preparing for the upcoming election season, highlighting women who have broken barriers in local government and how they are encouraging others to pursue the same path — to run for office and make a difference in their communities.
Women are achieving record numbers of representation in politics, but despite these strides, women still hold only 39% of local government seats, according to government data reported by Represent Women.
The upcoming election season, with primary elections on June 22 and Election Day on Nov. 2, will feature roughly 300 elections in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
In 2008, 33% of people who ran for local government positions in Jefferson County were women, while in 2019, 40% of those who ran were women. Likewise, in 2003, 237 candidates ran for local government in St. Lawrence County, but only 27% of them were women. Nearly 16 years later in 2019, 33% of the candidates were women.
For women in the three-county area, running for office has provided the opportunity to break barriers in local politics, an opportunity that’s both empowering and challenging, they said.
Petitions for local elections will begin circulating Tuesday, and there are a number of women in the region vying for election positions.
In Lewis County, there are 98 local government positions to be filled this election season, as well as 10 county-wide positions that are up for election.
Jefferson County will be holding numerous elections this year, including county Legislature positions, highway superintendent, Watertown City Council, various town and village mayor positions, various town and village trustee positions, supervisor positions, clerk positions, judge positions and a county clerk position.
Lisa A. Ruggiero, who currently serves on Watertown City Council alongside Councilors Ryan J. Henry-Wilkinson, Sarah V. Compo and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, will be running for re-election to Watertown City Council this fall.
“Women can bring a different perspective to certain issues that might be affecting the region they plan to serve,” Mrs. Ruggiero said. “Women have proven themselves to be critical thinkers and we know how to think outside of the box when it comes to presenting solutions.”
Mrs. Ruggiero first ran for City Council in 2017 and won. Last week she announced her intention to run for office again. Council seats held by Mrs. Ruggiero and Mr. Henry-Wilkinson are up for re-election this November, but Mr. Henry-Wilkinson announced last week he will not be running again.
Since last week’s announcements, a few people have decided to throw their names in the ring, but Mrs. Ruggiero remains the only woman running for council.
“I never found that gender has been an issue while serving,” Mrs. Ruggiero said. “But it is tough sometimes, people can be very critical, maybe more so with women. People don’t always argue the facts, they’ll argue about things that have nothing to do with the position. I’ve never heard my male colleagues get made fun of because of their hair color or their appearance.”
For two years, Mrs. Ruggiero was the sole woman on City Council, but she noted she’s thankful she has been able to work with Ms. Compo over the last year.
“It’s nice having another woman,” she said of Ms. Compo.
Ms. Compo was appointed to fill a vacant council seat in 2019 when now-Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk gave up his seat on council to run for Assembly. She was sworn in the following year.
“I think throughout the years the role of women in society has changed,” Ms. Compo said. “In more and more fields, whether that’s medicine, business, or politics, women have become leaders.”
Like Mrs. Ruggerio, Ms. Compo also noted women have a different and unique perspective they bring to local governments.
“So many women have had different experiences than men,” she said. “Women are mothers, they face unique challenges in different areas of life.”
In St. Lawrence County this year, there are nearly 80 positions up for election, including town and village board and office positions, coroner positions, a family court judge position and a district attorney position.
In Ogdensburg, Nichole L. Kennedy serves on City Council as the sole woman alongside six men: Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and Councilors William B. Dillabough, Daniel E. Skamperle, Steven M. Fisher, John A. Rishe, and Michael B. Powers.
“Being a woman in a political platform dominated by men can be rewarding and challenging,” Mrs. Kennedy said. “I have had the privilege to work with some great individuals, and some not so great, but I wouldn’t let it deter me or any woman from entering politics. Having a voice for the community you live in is empowering.”
At the age of 30, Mrs. Kennedy ran for a seat on council in 2017 after noticing her generation was underrepresented.
“I looked at the council and I thought there wasn’t anyone like me, a young female,” Mrs. Kennedy said. “I just felt like we were missing that young person; whether it was male or female, we were missing someone from my generation.”
Her four-year term will end in December of this year and she’s still unsure if she will be running for re-election, but she’s hopeful other women in the community will run for council.
“Being the only woman on council can be a challenge,” she said. “I think as a woman, or anyone for that matter, you will work with individuals who respect you, and those that don’t. I would love to see a council where women made up the majority. Hopefully, Ogdensburg will make the news for that some day.”
Unlike Ogdensburg’s City Council, women make up the majority of the village of Potsdam’s Board of Trustees.
For Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke, a village trustee, running for a local government position was something she pondered deeply due to pregnancy.
“I remember there was an opening on the village board and I was thinking about running, but I was pregnant with my second child,” Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke said. “I was honestly hesitant to run even for local office while pregnant because I was worried people would make a judgement or not want to vote for a pregnant woman.”
In 2019, Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke decided to run for a seat on the board and was elected that same year, working alongside Abby Lee, Maggie Mckenna, Stephen Warr and village Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler.
“I sometimes am hesitant to weigh in on things that are controversial because my instinct is to make everyone happy and to not cause conflict, so I like to hear different perspectives and really think through all the reasonings on topics,” Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke said. “I think for any woman it can sometimes be hard when things get contentious.”
Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke also noted she was inspired by other women leaders in the community, such as Ruth F. Garner, who was the first woman to be elected to the village Board of Trustees in 1973 and first female mayor six years later.
In 2005, Mrs. Garner was re-elected to the board and held the position until she died at the age of 101, making her one of the oldest elected officials to serve in New York state.
Mrs. Garner died in 2017, and she has been called a north county “legend.” She’s also been credited for setting the “gold standard for public service” by former Democratic Assemblywoman Addie A.E. Jennie of Theresa.
Much like the village of Potsdam Board of Trustees, the village of Canton Board of Trustees has also seen a majority of women on its board.
Carol S. Pynchon was elected to the board in 2013, then appointed deputy mayor in 2015. She’s currently on the board alongside Klaus D. Proemm, Elizabeth R. Larrabee, Anna M. Sorensen and village Mayor Michael E. Dalton.
“In the day-to-day operations and governance of the village, women’s voices need to be heard as often and powerfully as men’s,” Mrs. Pynchon said. “As a female Democrat deputy mayor and trustee serving with a male Republican mayor, I believe we have set an excellent example of working together in a nonpartisan, collegial, and respectful way to do what is best for Canton residents and taxpayers.”
She noted that over the last several decades, Canton has had strong female mayors and many female trustees. She thanked the women before her for contributing their services in local government.
“As a woman on our board, I have always felt heard and respected by my fellow board members, by the staff, and by our constituents,” Mrs. Pynchon said. “While I know there are those who don’t like seeing women in positions of power, they mostly just complain but don’t step up to do the work themselves anyway.”
Mrs. Pynchon, Mrs. Kennedy, Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke, Ms. Compo and Mrs. Ruggerio all noted they encourage young women and men to get involved in their local government.
“I would tell a young woman who wanted to get into politics to get involved,” Mrs. Kennedy said. “I’d also tell her to stand up for herself and to not let anyone tell her she isn’t capable or that her opinion isn’t valid. Having a voice is so important.”
Mrs. Pynchon echoed the importance of having a voice.
“To me, election to local office is much more about community service than politics,” Mrs. Pynchon added. “Being active in your community’s governance gives you a voice and allows you to bring your energy and vision to what is best for your community, today and for the future.”
On the federal level, increasing the number of women in Congress has become one of the main goals for Republican Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
Rep. Stefanik, who represents New York’s 21st Congressional District, has been given much credit for her role in helping Republican women win elections with her political action committee, or Elevate PAC. Of the 28 first-time House candidates endorsed by E-PAC, 16 won their races this year, with three races yet to be called.
“I have found that women are very effective legislators and policymakers and are very focused on serving their constituents and their districts,” she said. “I think each one of these women, future members of Congress, are going to be effective legislators and policymakers on their committees.”
She said she hopes the increased number of women in the party will allow the Republican Party to be even more effective in Congress.
“This is the success story of the 2020 election,” Rep. Stefanik said. “(The year) 2020 has widely been hailed as the year of the Republican woman.”
With the upcoming election season around the corner, all five women are hopeful to see what new barriers will be broken and what differences will be made.
“It’s great for women to get involved in any level of politics and local representation,” Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke added.
