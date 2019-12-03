LOWVILLE — Legislation designed to help crack down on the endless stream of live telemarketing calls was signed into state law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday.
The Nuisance Call Act requires a “natural person” making telemarketing calls to tell people they can be put on the company’s “entity specific do not call list.”
If a person does request to be put on that list, the telemarketer must immediately end the call and add the number to the list.
The law also prevents telemarketing companies from sharing any contact information including names, addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses a “customer” gives during a telemarketing call with other companies or lists without written or electronic format agreement.
Telemarketing companies are now required to keep records of their call activities for two years from the date the record is created, which they must produce if they are suspected of making unwanted nuisance calls.
A company found to be in violation of the law can be fined up to $11,000 for each violation, the law says.
While the state’s Do Not Call Act allowing people to put their phone numbers on the national Do Not Call Registry took effect in 2001, that law was primarily focused on robo-calls according to the background information provided in this bill sponsored by Todd Kamisky of the 9th Senate District on Long Island.
The law passed both the Senate and Assembly unanimously in June and was presented to the governor in October for his signature.
“Bothersome, troublesome and inconvenient telemarketing calls at all hours of the day have become a major nuisance for many New Yorkers,” Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, said in a written statement, “I am hopeful that this bill will help to alleviate the amount of unwanted telemarketing calls residents throughout the state receive on a daily basis.”
In May, Sen. Griffo introduced legislation that would require telecommunication companies to give their customers free technology that could stop “spoofing” fraud calls that is now in the state Senate’s Energy and Telecommunications Committee, as well as legislation that would double fines for Do Not Call Registry violations.
The Nuisance Call Act will go into effect in 90 days.
