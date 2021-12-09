New York Attorney General Letitia James announced today that she has suspended her campaign for governor, foregoing a Democratic primary challenge against Gov. Kathy Hochul.
“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James said in a statement posted to Twitter.
“There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”
James had been considered Hochul’s chief rival in a crowded Democratic primary election that includes New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has launched an exploratory campaign for governor.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
