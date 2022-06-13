OGDENSBURG — A resolution to appoint City Manager Stephen P. Jellie fire chief failed Monday night.
Mr. Jellie has been the provisional fire chief, as well as city manager, since July 2020. The City Council resolution to appoint him the department’s official fire chief failed 4-3.
An attempt to go into executive session prior to the reading of the resolution earlier in the meeting failed, and the resolution was withdrawn. The vote took place following an executive session at the end of the meeting.
Voting against the resolution were Councilors John A. Rishe, Daniel E. Skamperle, Michael B. Powers and Nichole L. Kennedy. Voting yes were Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher and Councilor William B. Dillabough.
Mr. Rishe was the only councilor to comment on the actual vote.
“I am just not comfortable with that. I was comfortable with interim but I vote no,” Mr. Rishe said.
Mr. Jellie was made provisional fire chief in July 2020 following the retirement of Michael J. Farrell in January 2020. The resolution said that Mr. Jellie received the highest score on the fire chief’s Civil Service exam and was the only candidate on the eligible list.
If the resolution had been approved, Mr. Jellie would have received $18,000 annually for the position, in addition to the $120,000 he makes as city manager.
Mr. Jellie has announced that he will resign as city manager at the end of the year.
