OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly is proposing a “Regional Recreational Facility” along the St. Lawrence and Oswegatchie rivers and will seek funding through the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and other grants.
In a news release issued Wednesday, Mr. Skelly said that the recreational facility would transform key sections of the city into a “hub of opportunity and activity for the youth of the city and region.”
“For far too long city residents traveled to Canton, Potsdam and Watertown for modern recreational facilities, and sadly, many parents cannot provide those opportunities for their youth. The city will act decisively to change this so all our youth in this region have access to world-class facilities,” said Mr. Skelly.
According to the release, the main project of the mayor’s proposal is the design, construction and opening of a multi-purpose regional recreational facility that will have indoor and outdoor sports equipment, a state-of-the-art concrete skateboard park and outdoor picnic areas for public use.
The Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center would be expanded as well under the mayor’s proposal. A new outdoor skating rink and the modernization of the current indoor skating facility would be sought as well as four new boat ramps near the twin bridges that constitute the Downtown Arterial.
He also calls for the complete overhaul of Morissette Park with a new pavilion that will be “the centerpiece of activity for family gatherings, a place to celebrate special events and the focal point for visitors arriving here by water.”
“A beautiful riverfront pavilion that can be used for outdoor music and food festivals and cultural events is just what is needed to invigorate our park,” Mr. Skelly wrote.
The park would also see replacement of the aged playground equipment, as well as new tennis, pickleball and volleyball courts and a larger horseshoe pit venue.
Mr. Skelly, with approval from the city council, will seek funding for the multi-million-dollar project through the DRI as well as through federal and state grants that are available.
The local share of the project will come from money saved through the ongoing restructuring of city government and consolidation of services, according to the release.
“The city must recognize that it can never return to the days of unbalanced spending that only fosters the deterioration of city infrastructure and the erosion of every other critical service essential to the youth and families of the community. Public safety is paramount, but it is not the only service that needs to be funded, staffed and equipped properly,” the mayor wrote.
