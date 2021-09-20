WATERTOWN — City officials want to know what you think about proposed streetscape improvements that the city plans to complete downtown.
The city of Watertown is hosting an open house event to solicit citizen feedback about the streetscape project during an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Mayor Joseph M. Butler Pavilion, adjacent to the J.B. Wise parking lot.
The proposed streetscape improvements are on Court Street, Lachenauer Plaza, a segment of Franklin Street within the downtown footprint and the area on Washington Street that surrounds the Governor Roswell P. Flower Monument.
City officials hope to increase pedestrian comfort and safety within the project and create a more walkable environment downtown.
Plans call for widening sidewalks, improved lighting and crosswalk enhancements such as brick pavers.
The open house will be a “drop in” style event, with attendees able to spend as much or as little time as they like at stations with graphic illustrations showing the proposed improvements for each area.
The city is using funds from the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative to pay for the project.
The city has retained Barton & Loguidice to lead the design process.
