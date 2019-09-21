WATERTOWN — The city’s Planning Department will hold two more open houses on the city’s comprehensive plan on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The public is encouraged to attend the open houses and give input on the comprehensive plan that the city is putting together.
These two sessions will follow up on a previous round of open houses held last winter.
They are being held from3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., and from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Italian American Civic Association, 192 Bellew Ave.
The comprehensive plan is a citywide policy document that will guide future decisions related to land use, transportation, economic development and much more.
The public can “drop in” and spend as much or little time as they would like at each station during the two open houses.
The city is working with consultant Elan Planning, Saratoga Springs, to lead the planning process for the comprehensive plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.