WATERTOWN — With the cancellation of the Armed Forces Day Parade, the group that decorates streets with yellow ribbons will be doing things a little differently this year — all American heroes fighting the coronavirus will be honored during the month of May.
Calling the entire month of May “American Heroes Appreciation Month,” Operation Yellow Ribbon will pay tribute to those in the Armed Forces and essential workers on the front lines who are fighting the coronavirus battle.
To express the gratitude, yellow and blue ribbons will be going up all around Watertown, Clayton and Carthage to pay tribute to medical professionals, truck drivers, mail carriers, grocery store clerks, bank tellers, pharmacy store staff, utility workers and municipal employees, said Mary M. Corriveau, chairwoman of the Operation Yellow Ribbon efforts.
“We thought we’d change things up a bit this year,” she said. “A lot of people are out there on the front lines who are fighting the coronavirus battle.”
Earlier this week, yellow and blue ribbons were already placed up near the 20-foot-tall North Country Honors the Mountain Monument in Thompson Park. Yellow ribbons and blues lights also will shine a message of thanks to all American heroes at the small park at Holcomb and South Massey streets.
The group also is asking the businesses to show their appreciation by flying the American flag. They also hope that folks tie yellow and blue ribbons in their front yards to show appreciation to “our American Heroes, Armed Forces and Essential Workers.”
For years, Advocate Drum, formerly the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, organized the Armed Forces Parade and Yellow Ribbons Operation.
A couple of weeks ago, the group canceled the Armed Forces Parade that’s held on June 16 because of the state’s social distancing and gathering rules to prevent the spread of the virus.
While it was canceled this year, Mrs. Corriveau said there are plans to bring the parade back next year.
