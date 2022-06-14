Jefferson County’s two sitting assemblymembers endorsed opposite candidates in the race for the 116th Assembly District this week.
On Tuesday, Lisbon-area businesswoman Susan M. Duffy received the endorsement of Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, who currently represents the 116th Assembly District in Albany. He is vacating the seat at the end of the term as he runs, unopposed, for the 49th State Senate District.
Then on Wednesday morning, Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, announced his endorsement of Scott A. Gray, a Jefferson County legislator and Watertown businessowner.
Both Mr. Gray and Ms. Duffy are seeking the Republican nomination to the Assembly seat, while Ms. Duffy has secured the Conservative line without a primary.
In his endorsement of Ms. Duffy, Assemblyman Walczyk said she is a “strong Republican and conservative fighter” who will “stand up to Albany political bosses.”
“She is boldly conservative, incredibly smart and a true political outsider,” Mr. Walczyk said. “She has my endorsement and I hope she earns your vote. Susan Duffy will make a great Assemblywoman.”
In Assemblyman Blankenbush’s endorsement of Mr. Gray, he referred to their years working together when Mr. Blankenbush was chair of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators and Mr. Gray was chair of the Finance and Rules Committee. Mr. Gray went on to become county chair himself.
“The qualities exhibited in his 20 years on the board will make him a great member of the New York State Assembly serving the constituents of the River district,” Mr. Blankenbush said.
Mr. Blankebush said Albany needs the kind of leadership Mr. Gray can provide, and he wants to work with Mr. Gray in the Assembly, where the two would represent adjacent districts.
Mr. Gray and Ms. Duffy will face each other in the Republican primary for Assembly at the end of the month, on June 28.
