OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup released The Bonadio Group’s review of the Department of Social Services (DSS) child protective and family services units Jan. 27. Ongoing staff shortages, underutilization of support staff and issues with case transfers and tracking were determined to be factors affecting both units.

The study was commissioned by the Oswego County Legislature last year after the death of Jordan Brooks, a wheelchair-bound 17-year-old with whom DSS, schools and the medical community had contact. The boy’s parents, Anthony and Lisa Waldron, have been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in relation to his death. The study reviewed DSS child welfare operations, not the Waldron case specifically. The Legislature is funding a separate analysis, specifically of the Waldron case, which can begin after the prosecution of the boy’s parents is completed. 

