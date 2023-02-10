OSWEGO – After 12 years as county district attorney, Greg Oakes will step down at the end of this year having decided not to seek re-election. I recently spoke with him about that decision.
What’s this I hear you’re not running again?
“That’s correct,” Oakes replied.
What brought that on?
“Oh, lot’s of things,” he said. “I’ve got a mix of personal and professional reasons. I’m looking for other opportunities.
“It’s been an honor to be the district attorney,” he continued, “and I’m hoping that in the next chapter I’m allowed to continue work on behalf of justice. This has been my career, trying to seek justice in individual cases. I’m looking for opportunities where I can continue to do that and continue to serve my community.”
Oakes’ Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody has declared he will run for election in November as Oakes successor. Oswego attorney Anthony DiMartino has declared he also will run. Both are Republicans.
As district attorney, Oakes said he cannot endorse any candidates, including his successor.
“As district attorney, I’m not allowed to be political, campaign on behalf of other people,” he said. “But what I can say is Mark (Moody) is a tremendous prosecutor and has served this county well for a number of years, which is why I’ve had him as my chief assistant district attorney. He has worked closely with me, assisted me in managing the office, and is certainly capable of doing the job.”
What might have been your toughest cases in your time as D.A.?
“I have been D.A. for 11 years. I’m in my 12th year as D.A. I’ve been with the office for over 21 years, started in September of 2001, the day before 9/11. It’s one of those situations where the next day I’m like, ‘Yep. Absolutely made the right decision to be doing this work.’ But as far as toughest cases, probably Erin Maxwell’s case is the case that’s had the biggest impact on me both professionally and personally. So, that case followed closely by Jay Barboni. That was a case that occurred right around the time of Erin Maxwell’s death of a 15-month-old baby that was killed in the city of Fulton by his mother’s boyfriend, who is Jay Barboni. Don Todd and I tried that case together as a murder case under the depraved indifference theory, convicted him. He received 25 years to life, and I successfully argued the case on appeal at the appellate division in Rochester and then at the Court of Appeals in Albany. In the decision, the court said it was the first time in over 10 years that the Court of Appeals had upheld a jury’s finding of depraved indifference, and basically, given the argument that Don Todd and I crafted at trial and through the appellate process, created an exception under that law for what they call particularly vulnerable victims. That argument’s been used by prosecutors over the last 10 years to properly convict and hold accountable people who cause harm to small children.”
So, it set the precedent.
“Yes, very much so.”
That’s quite an accomplishment in itself.
“Thank you.”
What about the Thibodeau case? Would you rank that as one of your toughest?
“It was absolutely a very tough case,” Oakes replied. “It was incredibly difficult, and I say it with no joking, I’m sure that case took years off my life. Mark Moody and I, when that came in in July 2014, and through the hearing, that last four weeks over the course of four months in 2015, hundreds and hundreds, probably thousands, over a thousand hours we spent on that case to try to make sure it was done correctly back in ’94, ’95, and to make sure that we were viewing with an open eye that there was any possibility of him potentially being innocent, that we were giving it fair consideration. I think we did so and during the hearing showed why the new evidence was unreliable and not worthy of belief, and Judge King, I think, was fair, certainly unbiased, reached the same conclusion that we did. And that went all the way up to the Court of Appeals as well, which I argued there. It was a 4-3 decision, but the majority of the Court of Appeals said we did it correctly.
“What’s difficult for the public,” Oakes said, “is they don’t get all the information. They don’t get to see all the evidence, all the reports, photographs, and information that we do as prosecutors, that we get to evaluate. And there’s no reasonable way for even the best-intentioned reporter to thoroughly cover all aspects of it and all the nuances that are there. So, people read, catch one news story, they miss another news story, they end up receiving at best partial information, and obviously we all have our own biases and points of view that we bring to cases. At the end of the day, we presented everything to Judge King, was able to assess or evaluate all of the evidence to look at its liability, look at its accuracy, and he reached what we thought was a reasoned conclusion. And two appellate courts agreed.”
Is your family happy about your decision to step down at the end of your term?
“Yes. Absolutely.”
Have you thought of going into private practice?
“I haven’t ruled it out,” he said. “I do very much enjoy working in the public sector, working on behalf of the community. That really is kind of where my heart lies. So, there are certainly options that are available, just taking it one day at a time and for now, focus on the job of being district attorney for as long as I’m still here. I’m keeping my options open and not foreclosing any possibilities at this point. I made this decision and part of it was with the idea that it does give me time to pivot toward the next step and what that might be. There’s obviously a degree of uncertainty, but there’s opportunity there too.”
