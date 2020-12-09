WASHINGTON D.C. — On Wednesday, Representative Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, spoke in honor of state Sen. Elizabeth O. “Betty” Little, R-Queensbury, who will retire at the end of her term on Dec. 31.
Since 2003, Sen. Little has represented New York’s 45th state Senate District in Albany after serving for seven years in the state Assembly. She announced her retirement in early December of last year.
In a roughly 1 minute, 45 second speech on the floor of the House, Rep. Stefanik praised Sen. Little for her long service to the north country and her constituents.
“Betty has dedicated decades of her life to representing the hardworking families of upstate New York, both during her time in the New York state Assembly and the Senate,” Rep. Stefanik said.
“Betty has accomplished countless legislative results over the years — expanding benefits for military families, saving hardworking taxpayer dollars, protecting jobs in the Adirondacks and always standing up for the people in the north country,” she added.
