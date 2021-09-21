WATERTOWN — The intersection at Grant and Henry streets will be closed during the day for the next three days while work is being done to crosswalk handicapped ramps.
The intersection will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday.
The new handicapped ramp is part of the city’s efforts to install a couple dozen ramps throughout the city through a Community Development Block Grant program.
Drivers are to use alternate routes around the job site.
Delays should be expected. As always, motorists should exercise extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones.
