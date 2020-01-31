WATERTOWN — The community is coming together in support of locating a new Army Corps headquarters at Fort Drum.
Advocate Drum, the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, on Friday announced it was kicking off a petition drive to get the Army to house the fourth corps headquarters onpost.
Fort Drum, home to the 10th Mountain Division, is on a list of 31 potential installations that could house the nation’s fourth corps headquarters.
Advocate Drum officials are requesting north county residents help show the community’s strong support for hosting the fourth Army Corps Headquarters by signing the petition located on the group’s website - www.advocatedrum.com.
The concept of the fourth headquarters would include about 630 soldiers based in the United States, add a three star general and maintain a rotational Operational Command Post of about 200 soldiers in Europe.
It is expected that the Department of the Army will make the decision quickly, so they’re asking for people to sign it as soon as they can.
According to a prepared statement, Advocate Drum said the north country has the community capacity to address the off-post quality needs of an additional 630 soldiers and support their families.
On Monday night, the City Council also is expected to vote on a resolution showing its support for the new headquarters.
“The city of Watertown enjoys significant economic benefits from Fort Drum and would welcome this designation,” city officials said in a statement.
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, also has come out in support of the new facilities, saying that she will work closely during the process to select a site.
“Fort Drum has proved it has the capacity to rapidly expand to support the additional soldiers and their families in order to successfully advance our national defense strategy and increase our military readiness,” she said in a statement.
Last week, U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand revealed that the Army was looking for a home for a new Corps headquarters and are telling military officials that Fort Drum would be the “perfect” location.
They believe it would create new, good paying jobs in the north country.
