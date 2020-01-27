PHILADELPHIA — The village board has scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss a $5.5 million water project.
Under the current project, the spring-fed open reservoir will be converted into an underground infiltration gallery.
The project also would develop an existing well field, construct a new water treatment and pumping facility, and recondition an existing elevated water storage tank.
At the special meeting, village trustees will discuss amending a bond resolution for the $5.5 million project with the purpose of broadening the scope of work, not changing the dollar amount.
