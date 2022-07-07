LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Department of Motor Vehicles will not be processing any documents requiring a photo on Friday.
According to information provided by county clerk Jake Moser, a new photo station will be installed and calibrated by state technicians at the 7513 E. State St. building all day. The station is expected to be operational Monday.
Anyone seeking a driver’s license, permit or non-driver identification that requires a new photograph to be taken should wait until next week for the service to be restored.
